Former Ramapo HS Star, Longtime Coach, AD Chuck Scarpulla Dies

Rockland County resident Charles S. "Chuck" Scarpulla, of Valley Cottage, died on Tuesday, April 11 at age 81.

Scarpulla, the former Ramapo High School and Sleepy Hollow athletic director and Section 1 football coordinator was known for his coaching skills, but more importantly for listening, caring, and motivating young athletes.

But before coaching athletes, Scrapulla was a two-sport athlete in his own right at Pearl River High School where in 1989 he was voted the best male athlete ever before heading to the University of Rhode Island, where he earned eight varsity letters while graduating with honors.

He lettered in baseball and football during his college years capturing All-East football honors in 1962 and All-New England and All-Conference plaudits in 1961 and 1962 and was All-Conference in baseball in 1962-63, according to the Univesity of Rhode Island Hall of Fame.

Scrapulla went on coach football at Ramapo High School for 16 years, compiling a record of 85-40-3, along with being named a three-time Rockland Athletic League football Coach of the Year and was inducted into the Rockland County Sports Hall of Fame.

From 1992 to 1996 he was a signing agent and scout for the Denver Broncos.

At home, Scarpulla was the father of five and a loving husband.

His daughter Laurie Scarpulla Mayernik said on Facebook on Tuesday: "Our dad was the most amazing man around. He lived a life of Faith, Love, Family, and Football. There is an empty place in our hearts and a void that will never be filled but because our dad looked at us every day with a smile and positive outlook we will do the same. We love you, Dad. Rest easy now!"

A wake will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 24, and Tuesday, April 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Ann's Church at 16 Jefferson St., in Nyack.

Funeral services will be held at the church on Wednesday, April 26 at 11 a.m.

