Ford Recalling 45K Vehicles For Faulty Door Latches That Could Swing Open: Nhtsa

The recall includes the 2015 Ford Fiesta, 2016 Ford Fusion, and 2016 Lincoln MKZ models, according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"The latch pawl spring tab design is susceptible to cracking and failure in areas with high ambient temperatures," officials say. "A door latch with a fractured pawl spring tab typically results in a 'door will not close' condition."

Motorists may repeatedly try to get the door to latch, and if they do so, it increases the potential that it may ultimately unlatch while driving, causing a risk of injury or a crash.

Vehicles impacted will be accompanied by a "door ajar" indicator light, dome light illumination, increased wind noise, and/or a chime noise.

There have been more than a dozen warranty claims since Ford became aware of the defect, though there have been no reported injuries or accidents related to the recall.

Owners affected by the recall are expected to begin being notified this week, and motorists can take their vehicles to Ford or Lincoln dealers to inspect the doors and latch date codes, free of charge.

