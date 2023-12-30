'Food Was DEE Lish': New Taco Spot Off To Strong Start In Hudson Valley

Tacoland, located in Putnam County at 4 Church St. in the town of Carmel, has received a rave reception from visitors since opening on Friday, Sept. 1.

Those who stop by will be able to try tacos with a wide variety of fillings, including steak, birria, marinated pork, grilled chicken, beef tongue, grilled tilapia, and shrimp.

Other options also served by the restaurant include taco salads, rice bowls, burritos, and quesadillas.

If you're considering making a stop to grab some of the spot's authentic tacos, you may want to read some of the enthusiastic words written about the place by Yelp reviewers.

"Wow! Do not let the limited menu keep you from this gem. The food was DEE LISH," wrote Charlotte F. of Carmel, who also added, "Tried the Birria tacos...Full of flavor, perfectly tender and the broth is heavenly."

Jerry W. of Nanuet left a five-star review, writing, "Very good tacos, guacamole was fresh, had a good burrito too. Will definitely be going back."

The eatery currently opens every day of the week besides Sunday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.