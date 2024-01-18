Food Network 'Chopped' Chef At The Helm Of New Rockland County Restaurant

The Dining Room in Rockland County in Blauvelt, at 135 East Erie St., is a stylish but casual 65-seat restaurant, that includes a full-service bar, and offers dinner nightly and brunch on weekends.

Executive Chef Gregory Stott, whom guests can see in action through a large glass restaurant-front window, specializes in New American, Northern Italian, and French fine-dining cuisine.

“At The Dining Room, I’m not married to a single style of cuisine, which can get one dimensional after a while," said Stott. "This allows me the freedom to roll fresh pasta one day and make lobster spring rolls the next."

The menu changes two or three times weekly, depending on seasonal availability and what looks best at the market, allowing guests to dine with us multiple times a week, and expect something different from the last visit, Stout explained.

Everything is housemade always, he added.

"What is consistent though, is the quality of our ingredients and dishes," Stoutt said. "Everything is housemade always, from our pasta and sauces to our stocks and desserts.”

Some recent menu favorites include everything from French Onion Soup - 48-hour beef stock, gruyere, sherry, garlic crouton, $12 to Fire-Roasted Meatballs - Custom three-meat blend, whipped ricotta, tomato sugo, grilled crostini, $14 to Bao Buns - Crispy pork belly, jicama-mango slaw, hoisin aioli, micro cilantro, $14.

The owner, Paul Bailey, also the proprietor of Bailey’s Smokehouse in Blauvelt, Bailey’s New City and Nanuet Restaurant, said he wanted to open a different concept than other restaurants in his group.

"I was introduced to Chef Stott by a mutual friend, and we hit it off immediately," Bailey said. "We talked for hours and hours about our shared love of food and passion for the hospitality business, then worked together to bring the vision of The Dining Room to life."

The Dining Room is open for dinner Tuesday - Sunday, and brunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Reservations are suggested, but not required. Telephone 845- 359-3650. Prices run medium to high.

For more information about The Dining Room, visit www.TheDiningRoomNY.com.

