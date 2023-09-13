Flash Flood Threat: Potent Storm System With Drenching Downpours Sweeping Through Region

Some of the storms may be heavy, with 1- to 2-inch per-hour rainfall rates possible in already saturated areas during the day on Wednesday, Sept. 13, the National Weather Service said.

"Areas receiving multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain have a chance for flash flooding in low-lying, poor drainage, and urban areas," according to a statement from the weather statement.

Most of the heaviest rain from the system will wind down by late Wednesday afternoon.

The high temperature Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

The long stretch of unsettled weather will finally come to an end on Thursday, Sept. 14, which will be sunny and pleasant with more seasonable temperatures, with the high in the low 70s.

Friday, Sept. 15 will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 70 degrees.

It will remain pleasant over the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun for most of the region on Saturday, Sept. 16, and mostly sunny skies on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Areas farther east, including eastern Long Island, eastern Connecticut, and eastern New England are expected to see some rainfall from Hurricane Lee, as well as strong winds on Saturday.

