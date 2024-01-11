First Total Solar Eclipse In 99 Years To Be Visible In New York: Here's When, Where

The total eclipse will be visible in the western and northern parts of New York state during the afternoon of Monday, April 8, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul and her office.

On the day of the event, between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., the moon will pass between the earth and the sun and completely block out sunlight, completely turning day into night for 1 and a half to 3 and a half minutes.

The path of totality where the total eclipse will be able to be seen, which will be around 100 miles wide, will begin in the southwestern part of the state just after 3:15 p.m. and leave northern New York just before 3:30 p.m. Major cities and towns within the path include Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid, and Plattsburgh, officials said.

The time between when the sun is first obstructed and the last moments when the moon's shadow is cast will last up to 2 and a half hours.

Although much of the state will be outside the path of totality, residents in other regions of the state will still be able to see "quite a celestial spectacle," officials said. The region that will see the least coverage of the sun by the moon's shadow will be Long Island, where 88 percent of the sun will be shadowed. In New York City, the sun will be 89 percent covered, and in the Capital Region, the sun will be 96 percent covered, officials added.

Hochul said the eclipse would offer a great opportunity for visitors to take advantage of all New York has to offer, and that state officials are planning to make sure the experience is a safe one for tourists and residents.

"Whether you live in New York or are visiting to witness this generational spectacle, ensuring everyone can take in this year’s eclipse safely is our top priority," Hochul said, adding, "I encourage everyone to keep safety in mind so that all can savor this experience and make memories to last a lifetime. Come for the eclipse, but stay for New York and enjoy all our great state has to offer.”

To make sure the experience is safe for visitors and residents, a task force comprised of around two dozen state agencies and authorities has been collaborating on a plan for the event for the last 15 months. Officials have also been focused on maintaining public safety during the event, including traffic management, communications capabilities, and public health and safety.

More information about the eclipse and the state's plans surrounding it can be viewed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.