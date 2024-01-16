First Snowfall Projections Released For Brand-New Winter Storm Headed To Northeast

The storm is expected to arrive during the day on Friday, Jan. 19, and could linger into the evening.

A widespread 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is expected in areas shown in sky blue in the image above from AccuWeather.com. Locally higher amounts are possible in some spots.

Up to 6 inches is possible in western New York.

Parts of southern Pennsylvania and West Virginia (shown in the darkest shade of blue) could see a foot of accumulation.

While precipitation is beginning to wind down Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 16 from the most recent storm that arrived Monday night, Jan. 15 conditions will remain slick, and precipitation is changing to freezing rain in areas farther south.

"Some sleet could mix in from time to time," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued around midday Tuesday. "Any untreated surfaces will become icy and slippery. Proceed with extra caution while outside. Motorists should drive slowly and allow for extra spacing between vehicles."

Wednesday, Jan. 17 will be sunny and cold, with a high temperature only in the mid-20s, and wind-chill values in the single digits and teens.

Clouds will return on Thursday, Jan. 18 with a high temperature of around 30 degrees.

Friday's storm system is expected to push out early Saturday morning, Jan. 20, leading to a mostly sunny and windy day with a high temperature only in the low 20s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.