First Of Back-To-Back Storms Will Bring Widespread Rain With Snow In These Areas: Here's Timing

The arrival of the storm system on Friday, Dec. 1 will also usher in the start of a stretch of unsettled weather lasting into early next week, the National Weather Service said.

Friday is expected to be the rainiest day of that stretch, with precipitation moving in from west to east starting around nightfall, with the heaviest rain expected into the early overnight hours. About a quarter-inch of rainfall is expected.

Most areas will just see rain, although, in upstate New York and northern New England, some high terrain and northern areas will see wet snow mixed in at times, (See the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Friday's high temperature will be generally in the upper 40s.

Rain will wind down in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 2, followed by patchy morning fog on a mostly cloudy day in which the high temperature will be in the mid-40s.

The second storm system will move in from the south, bringing a new round of precipitation on Sunday, Dec. 3 with the heaviest rain at night. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Rain will linger through around noontime on Monday, Dec. 4 with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high temperature again around 50 degrees.

Around an inch of rainfall is expected from the second storm system.

The outlook for Tuesday, Dec. 5 calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature in the low 40s.

