First Named Storm Of 2024 Hurricane Season Forms: Meet Alberto

Tropical Storm Alberto formed late Wednesday morning, June 19 as it moved across the western Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rain, coastal flooding, and gusty winds are forecast along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico through Thursday, June 20. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued in those areas.

It could make landfall, probably in Mexico, Thursday night. Up to 12 inches of rainfall is possible in parts of northern Mexico.

In late May, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center predicted an 85 percent chance of an above-normal hurricane season.

NOAA is forecasting 17 to 25 named storms (winds of 39 miles per hour or higher). That's the most storms ever predicted for an Atlantic hurricane season.

Of those, eight to 13 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including four to seven major hurricanes (category 3, 4, or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

Forecasters have a 70 percent confidence in these ranges, NOAA said.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season runs from Saturday, June 1 to Saturday, Nov. 30.

