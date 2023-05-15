Fireworks Mistaken For Gunshots Cause School To Lock Down In Hudson Valley

The incident happened on Monday, May 15 at Haldane Elementary School in Cold Spring, when at around 12:15 p.m., noises that sounded like a firearm discharging were heard near the school by a school resource officer, according to Haldane Central School District Superintendent Phil Benante.

The noise prompted the school to initiate a lockdown of all students and staff in accordance with the district's emergency management protocols, and authorities soon arrived at the school to investigate.

After a combined response from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, state police, Cold Spring PD, MTA Police, and Kent PD, it was discovered through investigation and evidence that fireworks had been set off by someone near the school, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The school has since returned to regular operation and will dismiss at a normal time, Grossi added.

Benante said that there is no threat to students or staff.

"There is no safety or security threat at the school, and all students and staff are safe," he said in an update to district families on Monday, adding that all classes have resumed.

However, all afterschool activities are canceled, he said.

The investigation into the incident is continuing. A final update will be provided to families in the evening, Benante said.

Law enforcement will remain at the school for the rest of the day.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

