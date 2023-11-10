Fiery Fatal Crash: 53-Year-Old ID'd As Victim Near New Tappan Zee Bridge

It happened in Westchester just before 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 on northbound I-87 in the village of Tarrytown.

When New York State Police troopers arrived at the scene, a tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver and sole occupant, Saratoga County resident Richard A. Simmons, age 53, of Clifton Park, left the roadway just prior to the new Tappan Zee Bridge, striking the guide rail and a storage outbuilding.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

State Police were assisted by:

The NYS Thruway Authority,

Tarrytown, Nyack, and Central Nyack fire departments,

Tarrytown Volunteer EMS,

Greenburgh EMS.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

