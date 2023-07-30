Female Found Dead In Water At Nyack Marina

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 at the Nyack Marina in Nyack.

The Orangetown Police were notified of a body found in the water near the boat launch at the Nyack Marina, said Capt. Michael Shannon, of the Orangetown Police.

When officers arrived, along with the Nyack Fire Department, the female's body was found in the water and removed by firefighters, Shannon said.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, Shannon added.

The Orangetown Police Detective Bureau responded to the scene and is currently investigating.

At this time, the female has been identified. However, the identification is not being released until the woman's next of kin has been notified, police said.

The Orangetown Police Department was assisted by:

Nyack Fire Department

Rockland County Sheriff’s Department

Rockland Paramedic Services

Nyack Ambulance Corps

Piermont Fire Department

Numerous civilians at the scene.

The Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau is conducting further investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

