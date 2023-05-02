Partly Cloudy 55°

Felony DWI: Hudson Valley Woman On Probation Caught Again, State Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman who was on probation for DWI/Leandra's Law was allegedly caught driving drunk again.

Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Orange County Saturday, April 29, around 10:20 p.m., in the town of Newburgh.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, a trooper from the Montgomery barracks was patrolling in the town of Newburgh on Hy Vue Drive when he spotted a 2006 Nissan-Altima violating traffic laws.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Johnisha Boykin, age 26, from the town of Newburgh.

While speaking with the trooper it was determined that she was impaired by alcohol, Nevel said.

Boykin told the trooper that she did not have a valid driver’s license and was currently on probation for aggravated driving while intoxicated, Leandra’s Law, Nevel said.

Boykin was arrested and charged with:

  • Felony DWI
  • Aggravated unlicensed operator 
  • Violation of probation, all felonies. 

She was additionally charged with circumventing/tampering with a vehicle ignition interlock device, state police said.

She was released on an appearance ticket,

