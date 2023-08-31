Fatal Hit-Run: 17-Year-Old Struck By Drunk Driver In Region, Police Say

Sullivan County resident Thomas Piatt, age 67, of Bethel, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 31 for his role in a crash that left a 17-year-old Cochecton resident dead, according to state police.

At the time of the incident, around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, state police responded to Route 17B in Bethel on a report of a fatal crash.

Arriving troopers conducted an investigation and determined that a 2014 Dodge Charger operated by Piatt had hit a motorized bike driven by the 17-year-old boy. After hitting the teen, Piatt had then driven away, police said.

The teen was taken to Garnet Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Soon after this, troopers were able to find Piatt and his Charger around five miles from the scene of the collision and discovered that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to authorities.

He was then arrested and charged with:

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter;

Leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death;

Driving while intoxicated.

Piatt was later arraigned in the town of Liberty Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail. He will next appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.