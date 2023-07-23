Fair 77°

SHARE

Fatal Crash: Hudson Valley Man ID'd After Slamming Into NJ Turnpike Toll Plaza Barrier

A Northern Westchester man died in a fiery crash that closed the New Jersey Turnpike Saturday morning, July 22, police said.

The crash happened in Carneys Point Township, located in southwestern New Jersey in Salem County.
The crash happened in Carneys Point Township, located in southwestern New Jersey in Salem County. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Henry Subin, age 77, of Katonah, was heading north in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he struck the concrete barrier of the toll plaza, overturned, and became fully engulfed in flames around 9:45 a.m. in Carneys Point Township, located in southwestern New Jersey in Salem County.

The crash, near milepost 2.4 on the northbound side, closed toll lanes for four hours. 

Subin was killed as a result. The crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE