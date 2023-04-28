Fatal Crash: Man Misses Turn, Strikes Pole In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The crash took place in Ulster County around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, on Route 209 in the town of Rochester.

According to Sgt. Collin Reynolds of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of 5116 Route 209 in Accord for a 911 call reporting a crash with serious injuries.

When officers arrived on the scene, fire and EMS personnel were tending to the driver of the vehicle who was the sole occupant, Reynolds said.

An investigation found that the vehicle driven by the man, a 70-year-old resident of the town of Denning, failed to negotiate the turn in the roadway and struck a telephone pole, Reynolds added.

He was transported to MidHudson Regional in Poughkeepsie where he died from his injuries, police said.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by:

New York State Police

Accord Fire Department

Kerhonkson-Accord First Aid Squad

Mobile Life Support Services

