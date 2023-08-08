Extremely Matted Mini-Poodle Found At Hudson Valley Residence: Owner Charged, Police Say

The dog was discovered in Putnam County on Saturday, Aug. 5, when detectives with the Putnam County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals responded to a residence in the town of Patterson on Lake Shore Drive.

According to the Putnam County SPCA, there, they found an extremely matted 9-year-old mini poodle named Pierre who could not see or walk properly because of the extreme matting surrounding its face and limbs.

The dog also had a heavy odor of urine and feces, authorities said.

Pierre was then quickly taken to Guardian Veterinarian Specialists in Brewster for emergency care. There, the 13.8-pound mini-poodle had more than eight pounds of feces and urine-soaked matted fur removed from its body, which took three veterinarian staff members over two hours to finish.

The mini-poodle is now still receiving care at the hospital and is doing well, the SPCA said.

Pierre's owner, Brian Edwards, was charged with animal cruelty by SPCA detectives and will be arraigned in the Town of Patterson Justice Court on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

