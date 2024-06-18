Extreme Heat Wave: Hochul Activates NY's Emergency Operations Center During Scorching Stretch

In an announcement on Tuesday, June 18, Hochul said she has activated New York State's Emergency Operations Center in response to a four-day heat wave forecasted to bring sweltering temperatures across the state through Friday, June 21.

According to Hochul's office, the "feels like" temperatures are predicted to approach the low 90s to over 100 degrees through Friday, and record temperatures are possible in the Capital Region, Western, Central, and Northern New York.

"Heat like this can be dangerous – New Yorkers should take every precaution to stay cool this week," Hochul said, adding, "Stay hydrated, avoid excessive outdoor activity and, if needed, visit a cooling center near you.”

Those in search of cooling centers can find the nearest one by clicking here.

According to officials, during the heat wave, residents should stay inside in air-conditioned areas if possible and if not, should open windows and shades on the shady side of their home while keeping them closed on the sunny side.

Anyone working outside in the heat should drink one cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes and try to avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to avoid experiencing heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, which can lead to it, include:

A body temperature above 105 degrees;

A rapid pulse;

Confusion;

Rapid or shallow breathing;

Loss of consciousness;

Heavy sweating, fainting, nausea, or vomiting;

Dizziness;

Weakness;

Cold, clammy skin.

After the heat wave, temperatures are expected to fall back to normal on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.