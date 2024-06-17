Extreme Heat: Hochul Warns NY Residents To Prepare For Days Of 'Historic' High Temps

The heat wave is predicted to start affecting the entire state of New York on Tuesday, June 18, and last through Friday, June 21.

It will bring high humidity and "feel-like" temperatures in the upper 90s to mid-100s in most of the state.

Officials added that the weather event is expected to bring "historic successive days of extreme heat" to the Interstate 90 corridor.

The temperatures are currently predicted to peak by Thursday, June 20. Nighttime temperatures are expected to hover around 5 to 15 degrees above normal, officials added.

"Heat waves can be dangerous – with one expected this week, I encourage New Yorkers to take precautions necessary to stay safe and avoid exhaustion,” Hochul said, adding, "Keep an eye on your local forecast, stay hydrated, and postpone outdoor activity as much as possible.”

To help keep residents safe during the heat wave, Hochul has activated 50 National Guard members.

State organizations such as the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the Department of Health are also taking precautions, including organizing cooling centers and distributing guidance to hospitals.

Additionally, the state's Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation will open a number of beaches and pools ahead of schedule to allow residents to have spots to swim and cool off.

The following parks will have beaches, pools, or spray features available:

Long Island:

Jones Beach, open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday;

Robert Moses, open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday;

Hither Hills, open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday;

Sunken Meadow, open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Hudson Valley:

Lake Welch in Harriman State Park, open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday;

Rockland Lake State Park, open Wednesday;

Tallman Mountain State Parl, open Wednesday;

Bear Mountain State Park, open Wednesday;

Tiorati Lake in Harriman State Park, open Wednesday;

Canopus Lake in Putnam County's Clarence Fahnestock State Park, open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Capital Region:

Copake Falls Area in Taconic State Park, open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday;

Lake Taghkanic State Park, open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday;

Grafton Lake State Park, open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday;

Moreau Lake State Park, open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday;

Thompson's Lake at Thacher State Park, open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.