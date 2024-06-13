Extras Sought For Popular HBO Series Filming In Region

Filming for the third season of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” is set to resume in the Capital Region this summer, and producers are on the hunt for background actors.

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for Albany and Rensselaer County residents to be extras in scenes that will be filmed in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy between Monday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Aug. 23.

Those interested must be comfortable working around smoke, have no allergies to wool, and have no visible tattoos, according to the casting call.

All actors must attend a costume fitting, set to begin on Wednesday, June 26, in Troy.

Those selected will be paid $40.25 for their fitting and $176 for 10 hours of work.

“The Gilded Age” is a historical drama set in the boom years of the 1880s in New York City. Among its lead actors are Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, and Cynthia Nixon.

Previous seasons feature numerous scenes that were shot in the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, including at Troy’s historic River Street corridor and the Glenview Mansion in Yonkers.

Those interested in applying to be a background actor are asked to email the following information to gildedage@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “Troy S3 Local”:

Your name

Phone number

If you are a member of SAG-AFTRA in good standing or not

Height, weight, clothing and shoe size

Attach current photos

Minors should be submitted by parent/guardian and include date of birth and age

Check out the official trailer for HBO's "The Gilded Age" below.

