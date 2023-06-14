Explosive Device Causes Large Hole In Yard Of Home In Hudson Valley, 1 Charged

Ulster County resident Tyler J. Brinkhuis, age 26, of Saugerties, was arrested on Wednesday, June 7, for the incident which took place in October 2022 in Mount Marion Park.

Brinkhuis’s arrest stems from an investigation conducted by members of the Saugerties Police Department Detective Division, regarding an explosion in Mount Marion Park that occurred in October of 2022, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

The investigation established that Brinkhuis was responsible for throwing an explosive device into the front yard of the victim’s residence, which created a large hole in the yard after it exploded, Sinagra said.

Brinkhuis was arraigned in the town of Saugerties Justice Court, and released on his own recognizance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.