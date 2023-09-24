‘Exceptional Kid’: Junior Firefighter Among Severely Injured In Deadly I-84 Bus Crash

Audrina Crocitto was onboard the Regency charter bus carrying members of the Farmingdale High School marching band from Long Island to a camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania when it careened off I-84 in Orange County, in the town of Wawayanda, and rolled several times down an embankment Thursday, Sept. 21.

The crash injured at least 43 students and killed the school's band director, 43-year-old Gina Pellettiere, of Massapequa, and retired social studies teacher Beatrice Ferrari, age 77.

Crocitto was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries and was later transferred by helicopter to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, according to a fundraiser on FundtheFirst.com.

“She is currently in the PICU, and going in for surgery. Audrina has multiple fractures to her neck and spine with multiple lacerations all over her body as well,” said campaign organizer Catherine O’Halloran. “She has a very long road to recovery.”

O’Halloran described Crocitto as “an exceptional kid” and aspiring firefighter who spends her time as a member of the Farmingdale Fire Department’s junior brigade training to become a full-time firefighter and EMT.

Firefighting apparently runs in the teen’s genes as her older sister is a “dedicated” member and captain of the Hicksville Fire Department, and her grandfather is a retired fire captain with the same department.

“They are a family of service, always willing to run out the door to help everyone else’s family and complete strangers,” O’Halloran said.

“It’s our time to come together for them and take some of the weight off of their shoulders while they tend to Audrina’s needs and recovery and allow mom to take all the time off she needs to be with her daughter.”

The campaign, which aims to help the family with mounting medical bills, had already raised over $8,000 hours after being created Saturday, Sept. 23. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Twenty-two students injured in the crash had been discharged from the hospital as of Friday afternoon and five students remained in critical condition.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are working to determine what caused the crash. According to State Police, a preliminary investigation pointed to a faulty front tire.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam video to contact the agency at 845-344-5300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

