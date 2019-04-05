Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Airlifted After Being Run Over By Vehicle In Route 9W Parking Lot
Here's Where You Can See Oscar Mayer Wienermobile This Weekend In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Everybody knows the jingle -- but not everyone knows the car.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in New Jersey Friday and Saturday. The team will be handing out whistles, coupons, playing games and spreading smiles.

Here's the event schedule

Friday, April 5:

  • ShopRite Emerson 2 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 6:

  • ShopRite Ramsey 9 a.m. to noon
  • ShopRite West Milford 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

  • ShopRite Jersey City Marin Boulevard, 9 a.m. to noon:
  • ShopRite Hoboken Madison Avenue, 2 to 5 p.m.

