Famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Coming To Hudson Valley

Dog lovers rejoice. The famed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is coming to Westchester County in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show announced this month that the 145th annual event will be held at Lyndhurst, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, on Route 9 (Broadway) in Tarrytown, on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, 2021, with live coverage across FOX Sports networks.

Due to the ever-changing government restrictions during the pandemic a move to a springtime, outdoor dog show was necessary to uphold Westminster’s strong commitment to the health and safety of everyone who attends our show, event planners said.

Westminster Weekend will kick-off with the Masters Agility Championship on Friday, June 11, 2021, followed by the Masters Obedience Championship on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Junior Showmanship, Breed, Group, and Best in Show judging will be June 12 - 13, 2021.

The famed Lyndhurst mansion will be home to the 2021 Westminister Dog Show. Lyndhurst Foundation

"Hosting Best in Show at Lyndhurst brings together two American icons as the Westminster Dog Show is one of the oldest and most beloved sporting events in America and Lyndhurst is considered one of the finest and most beautiful 19thcentury homes in the country," said Howard Zar, executive director at Lyndhurst. "Lyndhurst has a long association with dogs and with dog shows. Four-legged friends, including Saint Bernards, Pekinese, purebreds, and rescues have long been residents of Lyndhurst.

"The Saint Bernard kennel built by Frank Gould still exists on the property and in our collection, we still hold the wicker dog crates and leashes used by fifth owner Anna Gould, Duchess of Taleyrand, when transporting her pet Pekineses."

Lyndhurst, known as one of the country's finest gothic mansions, is located a 67-acre estate on Route 9 in Tarrytown.

The property was donated to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded not-for-profit, in 1961. The estate was designed in 1838 by renowned architect Alexander Jackson Davis.

Noteworthy occupants include former New York City mayor William Paulding, merchant George Merritt, and railroad tycoon Jay Gould.

Gould’s youngest son, Frank Jay Gould, was an avid owner, breeder, and exhibitor of rough- and smooth-coated St. Bernards at Westminster in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The family offered many trophies to St. Bernard winners including the silver Gould Challenge Cup.

