COVID-19: Nyack Hosts Fireworks Show As NY Celebrates Reopening

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to show the world that New Yorkers are “returning to life as we know it” with a series of fireworks displays across the state to celebrate the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Ten fireworks shows, including one at Nyack Memorial Park in Rockland County, are scheduled for 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 - a day Cuomo said New Yorkers will remember.

Additionally, Cuomo said that on Tuesday night, all state assets, including the Empire State Building will be lit blue and gold to honor the first responders and essential workers who have been on the frontlines for the past 472 days when the pandemic first began in New York.

“This is our way of saying thank you all across the state to all essential workers and to celebrate our reopening, and our reimagining, and all New Yorkers who joined in our success,” Cuomo said.

“But if you really want to honor our essential workers, I’ll tell you how,” he continued. “You can go get vaccinated so you don’t need those essential workers again.”

Other planned displays are scheduled for:

New York Harbor in New York City;

Albany Empire State Plaza;

Binghamton University;

Jones Beach;

Lake Placid Club;

Niagara Falls State Park;

Rochester Dome Arena;

New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse;

Downtown Utica.

“This is not to say the journey is over, because it is not over. We still have to manage COVID, and we’re still watching these variants of interest, so we still have to be careful,” Cuomo cautioned. “But tonight, all across the state, wherever you are, in your community, you can celebrate tonight.”

