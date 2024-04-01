Solar Eclipse: Viewers Can Suffer Severe Eye Injuries Without Proper Protection, NASA Warns

"Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury," according to NASA.

Known as the “Great North American Eclipse,” it will have a narrow path of totality from southwest to northeast across 13 states in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, April 8, crossing North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, after beginning over the South Pacific Ocean.

According to NASA: "When watching the partial phases of the solar eclipse directly with your eyes, which happens before and after totality, you must look through safe solar viewing glasses ('eclipse glasses') or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. You can also use an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector.​"

