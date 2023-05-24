East Ramapo Central School District Monitor Named To New Post

Mary Fox-Alter will take over as Interim Superintendent of the Ossining Union Free School District beginning on Saturday, July 1, district officials announced.

She will replace Raymond Sanchez, who will depart to begin leading the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns on the same date.

The former superintendent of the Pleasantville Union Free School District for 11 years before retiring from the position in 2021, Fox-Alter will bring 40 years of experience in education to the role when she takes over in July.

Before serving as superintendent in Pleasantville, she worked as a teacher, curriculum coordinator, technology coordinator, Director of Instructional Services, and deputy superintendent.

She also held the position of President of both the Southern Westchester BOCES Chief School Administrators Association and the Lower Hudson Council of School Superintendents during her 11 years as superintendent.

Fox-Alter has also stayed busy since her retirement, as she has been working as a monitor of the East Ramapo Central School District through a special appointment by the New York State Commissioner of Education. In this role, she has shown a "unique ability to create meaningful, collaborative relationships with the school board, educators, community, and staff," Ossining school district officials said.

"Ms. Fox-Alter is an exceptional leader and the Board of Education is looking forward to her sharing her considerable talent and experience with the Ossining community," the Ossining Board of Education said in a statement.

Fox-Alter holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Education from Mercy College, a Professional Diploma in Administration from Iona College, and a Master of Science in Education (Instructional Technology) from the College of New Rochelle.

She will introduce herself to staff and community members in Ossining in the coming days, district officials said.

