Duo Nabbed For Smuggling Contraband Into Hudson Valley Prison For Money: DA

The suspects, Irvington resident Jose Estevez-Luciano, age 33, and Sleepy Hollow resident Francis De La Cruz, age 24, both face charges related to their alleged scheme to smuggle contraband into Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, Nov. 2.

According to the DA's Office, both men participated in their scheme between Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, and Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

As part of their plan, the duo agreed that De La Cruz would receive the contraband and accept payments from incarcerated individuals' associates at Estevez-Luciano's direction. Once De La Cruz then gave the contraband to Estevez-Luciano, a correction officer, he would deliver it to the incarcerated individuals in exchange for payments, officials said.

Some of the contraband allegedly smuggled into the prison by Estevez-Luciano included cell phones, officials said, adding that one payment given to him in exchange was more than $5,000.

Both men were charged with:

Fifth-degree conspiracy;

Second-degree bribe receiving;

12 counts of third-degree bribe receiving;

12 counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband.

Additionally, Estevez-Luciano was charged with 13 counts of official misconduct, and De La Cruz was charged with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

The duo was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Thursday.

Daniel Martuscello, the Acting Commissioner of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, commented on the case, saying that there is "zero tolerance for misconduct by staff."

"This alleged conduct of the correction officer in this case is an egregious violation of the oath of office and a gross dereliction of duty," Martuscello added.

