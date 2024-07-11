Duo Accused Of Stealing Mail From Hudson Valley Residences

Bronx residents Devonte Hamilton and Kadon Jackson were both arrested on Wednesday, July 10 around 12:30 p.m. in connection with mail thefts at several household mailboxes in the Putnam County town of Philipstown, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, July 11.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on the day of the duo's arrests, a resident told deputies that they saw an unknown subject take mail from their mailbox on Steuben Road in the Continental Village area.

A deputy then arrived in the area and found a vehicle matching the description given by the resident. After he pulled it over, the deputy found several pieces of mail inside, the Sheriff's Office said.

Both suspects were also allegedly in possession of several checks, authorities added.

After his arrest, Hamilton was charged with:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Petit larceny;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Second-degree criminal impersonation for allegedly using a fake name;

Third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification;

Several vehicle and traffic violations.

As for Jackson, he was charged with:

Petit larceny;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification.

The investigation into the mail theft is ongoing. The Sheriff's Office is now consulting with US Postal Inspectors and working with other law enforcement agencies to find more victims.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

