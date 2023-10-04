Dry Stretch Will Be Followed By Storm System, Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

Wednesday, Oct. 4 will be clear with the hottest temperatures of the week as highs will reach the low 80s.

It will remain dry on Thursday, Oct. 5, and temperatures won't be quite as warm, with the high in the mid-70s.

Clouds will increase on Friday, Oct. 6 with patchy morning fog and a chance of showers and drizzle throughout the day. The high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Showers will be more widespread with periods of rain on Saturday, Oct. 7. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in parts of the Northeast.

The precipitation will bring a drop in temperatures. Saturday's high temperature will be in the mid-60s.

About a quarter of an inch of rain is expected before the system moves out late Saturday night, but more rain is possible if the system is able to "grab a great deal of Atlantic moisture and create a slowly advancing zone of heavy rain and gusty winds," according to AccuWeather.com.

Fall-like temperatures will return on Sunday, Oct. 8, and continue into early next week. Sunday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

