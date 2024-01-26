Drunken, Snapchatting Driver Sentenced For Fiery Crash That Killed NY College Student

Vasu Laroiya, age 24, of Iselin, New Jersey, was sentenced to 8 ⅓ to 25 years behind bars in Albany County Court on Friday, Jan. 26, after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Katie Fisher.

Laroiya admitted that he was Snapchatting while driving drunk at 156 miles per hour on I-87 in Colonie when his Tesla struck Fisher’s Honda Civic on the night of May 28, 2022.

Fisher, a junior at the University at Albany from Ballston Spa in Saratoga County, then struck a guardrail on the eastern shoulder, causing her car to catch fire, police said.

She was transported to Albany Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Laroiya admitted to having a prior alcohol-related conviction in New Jersey in 2019.

In addition to his prison time, his license was revoked.

Meanwhile, Fisher was remembered for her "contagious laughter” in her obituary.

“She was a shining bright light, with an unbelievable smile," her memorial said. "She had such a hysterical sense of humor and her contagious laughter brought joy to everyone around her.”

Fisher graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 2018 and received her associate degree from SUNY Adirondack. She was looking forward to pursuing a career in teaching.

"She was on a great path and had gained so much confidence, especially in the past year,” reads her obituary. “We were all looking forward to seeing how far life would take her."

