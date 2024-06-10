Fair 66°

SHARE

Drunken Man Injures Officers After Breaking Down Door In Hillcrest, Police Say

A drunken man allegedly injured police officers attempting to arrest him for breaking into a door of a Hudson Valley home.

Two Ramapo officers were injured when an allegedly drunken man attacked them during an arrest.&nbsp;

Two Ramapo officers were injured when an allegedly drunken man attacked them during an arrest. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 4:50 a.m., Friday, June 7, in the Hillcrest area of the town of Ramapo.

According to Sgt. Micheal Anton of the Ramapo Police responded to Helen Court for multiple reports of a male yelling and breaking glass outside a house. 

Responding officers located 44-year-old Ovidio Aguilar-Oliva outside, Anton said. The home's front door had been kicked in, and a side window of the house was smashed. 

Aguilar-Oliva appeared to be intoxicated and was bleeding from the minor laceration he sustained while attempting to gain entry to the home, Anton said.

Anton said when officers approached Aguilar-Oliva, he became combative and began to fight with the officers who were attempting to investigate. 

During the altercation, two officers sustained injuries, one being a dislocated shoulder, and were evaluated at Good Samaritan Hospital in Ramapo.

The only injury to Aguilar-Oliva was the laceration he caused to him before the police arrived on the scene. 

An investigation found that Aguilar-Oliva stayed at a home he did not own, but was too intoxicated to unlock the door. 

As a result, he attempted to enter by smashing the door, which scared the other residents of the home and numerous neighbors, according to Anton.

Aguilar-Oliva was charged with:

  • Assault 
  • Criminal mischief
  • Obstruction of governmental administration 
  • Resisting arrest

He was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court, and bail was set at $50,000; he was transported to Rockland County Jail until a future court appearance.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE