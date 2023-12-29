Drunk Driver From Hudson Valley Charged After Crashing Into Victim In Region: Police

White Plains resident Joseph Jensen, age 54, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 28 in connection with an incident in the Ulster County village of Ellenville, Ellenville Police said.

According to the department, the crash happened at the intersection of Center Street (Route 52) and Route 209 (South Main Street), when the victim was hit by Jensen's vehicle while he was walking in the crosswalk.

The victim, a 54-year-old Ellenville man whose name was not released, was treated at the scene before being brought to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown by the Ellenville Rescue Squad. There, he is being treated for broken bones and a brain bleed and is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

After an investigation, it was determined that Jensen was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash and had an open container of alcohol in the car. After failing field sobriety tests, he was brought to police headquarters and refused a breath test for alcohol, according to authorities.

He was later charged with:

Second-degree vehicular assault, a felony;

Driving while intoxicated;

Failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk;

Failure to submit to a chemical test;

Operating with an open container.

Jensen was later released and appeared in the Town of Wawarsing Court on Friday, Dec. 29.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.