Drug Sales Tip Lead To Arrest Of Hudson Valley Man, Police Say

The incident took place in Ulster County on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

In August, members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (Urgent) initiated an investigation after receiving information about cocaine and crack cocaine sales occurring in the Town of Marlborough, said Capt. Joseph Sciutto, of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

A subsequent investigation alleges Orange County resident Richard L. Bonds, age 34, of Newburgh was responsible for the narcotic sales, Sciutto said.

On Nov. 8, Bonds was located and arrested in the City of Newburgh on a felony indictment warrant.

He was charged with the criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Bonds was arraigned in Ulster County Court on Thursday, Nov. 9, and was released on his own recognizance.

Members of Urgent were assisted by:

Ulster County District Attorney’s Office

City of Newburgh Police Department

Orange County Probation Department.

