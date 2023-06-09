Drug Bust: Cocaine, Cash Seized From Hudson Valley Man's Home

The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force into the sale of cocaine in Poughkeepsie and other areas of the county, authorities said.

The investigation ultimately led to a search warrant being executed at the Poughkeepsie home of 50-year-old Gregory Jackson on Friday, June 9, which resulted in the seizure of 6 ounces of cocaine and a significant amount of cash, according to the task force.

Jackson was then arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the case or any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County is asked to call the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040.

