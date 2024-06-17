Drones Help Locate Missing, Endangered Man In Region

The incident occurred Saturday, June 15, in Sullivan County around 1 a.m., in the town of Forestburgh.

According to Undersheriff Eri Chaboty of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the department received a report of a missing handicapped man who had been staying at an Airbnb on Philwold Road in the town of Forestburgh.

The missing person, who was 30 years old and autistic, was visiting from Clifton Park in Saratoga County when he walked away from the residence at about 5 pm Friday, June 14, Chaboty said.

The Sheriff’s Patrol searched the area and activated three members from its drone unit. At about 4:20 a.m., the missing man was spotted approximately a mile and a half away near the intersection of Cold Spring Road and Oakland Valley Road, police said.

Chaboty said the man was returned to his family in good health but was a little hungry.

Sheriff Mike Schiff thanked the County Legislature for its continuing support of the drone program and other law enforcement initiatives that help to keep the public safe.

