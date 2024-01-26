Driver Allegedly Attempting Stunts Faces Criminal Charges In Crash Killing Rockland County Girl

The New York City Police Department said 23-year-old Enrique Lopez, of Queens, was driving a 2013 Chrysler sedan around 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, when he lost control and hit the back of a parked oil tanker.

The crash killed Rockland County resident 15-year-old Sabrina Villagomez, of Nanuet, and a 21-year-old man who was a front seat passenger, NYPD said.

Aaliyah Torres, age 17, of Spring Valley, who was also a passenger remains hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, NYPD charged Lopez, who was reportedly attempting stunts that are done during street takeovers, with criminally negligent homicide in addition to a slew of other charges including:

Manslaughter

Assault

Criminal possession of stolen property (police believe the car's engine was stolen)

Endangering the welfare of a child

Reckless endangerment

Criminal mischief

Lopez was remanded to Bronx Criminal Court for arraignment.

Following Villagomez's death, students and friends held a candlelight vigil, and a visitation was held on Thursday, Jan. 25.

A funeral service was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26.

A GoFundMe effort has also been set up to help cover the funeral expenses. To date, the fund has raised more than $16,000.

