Driver Airlifted After Crashing Into School Bus In Region

The collision occurred in Sullivan County around 8:30 a.m., Monday, May 20, on Route 52 in Jeffersonville.

According to Undersheriff Eric Chaboty of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a full-size school bus that had been traveling westbound when it was struck by a minivan traveling east.

Chaboty said an investigation at the scene indicated the minivan crossed the double yellow line into the path of the bus causing the collision.

The driver of the minivan had to be extricated by the Youngsville Fire Department and was flown by Life Flight to Westchester Medical Center in Vahalla.

Two children in the minivan appeared unharmed and were taken to Garnet Health Callicoon Hospital as a precaution.

The Driver of the school bus refused medical aid but the attendant was also taken to Callicoon Hospital to be checked out.

The investigation is continuing.

