New Update: Drenching Downpours Wash Away Parts Of Busy Roadways In Hudson Valley

A state of emergency was issued In Orange County by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus issued an executive order banning all vehicles and pedestrians from roads in the Town of Highland until 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 10.

Neuhaus also reported a woman, reportedly in her 30s, drowned near West Point.

In Westchester County, Yorktown Supervisor Tom Diana issued a state of emergency on Monday due to flooded and collapsed roads.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day on Sunday, July 9, thanked all first responders "who are risking their lives for families and tackling tonight’s flash flooding."

Metro-North officials said early Monday, July 10, that high water, trees, boulders, and other debris, sections of Metro-North's Hudson Line tracks north of Croton-Harmon have become impassable. As a result, Metro-North Railroad service between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie has been suspended and is expected to remain unavailable at least through the day Monday.

Metro-North has also suspended service on the Harlem Line between Southeast and Wassaic. Stations north of Southeast have no service at least through the morning hours due to high water above running rails in sections of track and a washout on the right-of-way south of Dover in Dutchess County, officials said.

Early Monday in Dutchess County, a section of Pleasant Valley Road just above Harry Hill Road in Dover collapsed, emergency officials confirmed.

Roads that remain closed include in the Hudson Valley include:

The Taconic State Parkway southbound at Beekman Road is closed in Dutchess County – one lane opened a short time ago.

The Taconic State Parkway northbound at Route 6 in Putnam County is closed right now but should open soon, State Police said.

Part of Ansfield Circle is closed due to flooding in Westchester County

Roads closed in Orange County include:

Route 218 from Cornwall to West Point

Route 9W from Cornwall to West Point

Route 6 from Route 32 and Route 17 in Central Valley to the Long Mountain Traffic Circle.

The Palisades Interstate Parkway from Bear Mountain Bridge to Exit 14.

The Bear Mountain Bridge (westbound traffic).

The Popelopen Bridge/Route 9W North from Bear Mountain Circle in the town of Highlands.

Bear Mountain State Park.

Residents are encouraged to work from home and stay off all roadways, officials said.

Thunderstorms are expected to continue in the region Monday, with rain lessening in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

