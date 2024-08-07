Downpours From Debby Could Cause Flooding: Here's Timing, Projected Rainfall Amounts

Debby stalled out over South Carolina on Wednesday morning, Aug. 7, two days after making landfall along the west coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane.

Ahead of Debby's arrival, temperatures will moderate starting on Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with rain and showers at times. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

It will remain cloudy on Thursday, Aug. 8, and more showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. There will be a chance for thunderstorms starting in the evening and continuing overnight.

The remnants of Debby are expected to affect the Northeast on Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10, with a widespread 2 to 4 inches of rainfall expected during that time.

The temperature will rise to a high of around 80 degrees on Friday, with rain, which could be heavy at times, showers during the day and evening, and storms at times. Some of the storms could be severe.

Precipitation will linger into Saturday before tapering off in the early afternoon, followed by gradual clearing. The high temperature will again be around 80 degrees.

In the areas shown in the darkest shade of green in the first image above from AccuWeather.com, between 4 and 8 inches is possible.

In the second image above, areas in the darker shades of green are most at risk for flooding.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.