Double Shooting: Suspect On Run After Orange County Incident

The incident occurred in Orange County around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, June 3 near the area of Poplar Street and Fowler Avenue in Newburgh.

The two victims were found when police officers responded to the area on the notice of a shooting, said Mike Neppal, spokesman for the city of Newburgh Police.

The victims suffered injuries to their lower extremities and were transported to St. Luke's Hospital for treatment, Neppl said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.