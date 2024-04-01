Double Fatal Stabbing: Hudson Valley Men ID'd As Victims

The incident occurred in Orange County on Monday, April 1 in the area of 33 Ruth Court in Middletown.

According to Chief John Ewanciw of the Middletown Police, responding detectives found two men who had been stabbed multiple times.

One of the men was found on the sidewalk just outside the residence and the second was found inside the house, Ewanciw said.

The man found inside was pronounced dead on the scene, the chief said. The second victim was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown by Empress EMS Staff where he died from his injuries.

A suspect, who is an acquaintance of the men, was quickly apprehended in a nearby wooded area by a Middletown Police Officer Michael McDonald and K9 Camo, along with Officer Joseph Brownstein, Ewanciw said.

All of the men are residents of 33 Ruth Court, he added.

The names of the two victims are being withheld, pending notification of their families.

The suspect is Kenol Baptiste, age 30, of Middletown.

He has been charged with:

Murder

Manslaughter

Criminal possession of a weapon

Assisting the City of Middletown Police Department in this investigation are the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

"At this time, we believe that all involved parties are accounted for, and no additional suspects are being sought," the chief said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we ask anyone with information to contact the City of Middletown Police Department at 845-343-3151.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

