Dole Recalls Salads Sold In 25 States, Including NY, Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Dole says the kits were processed on the same line as cheeses produced by Rizo-López Foods, which recalled a line of its dairy products, including cheeses.

"This recall notification is being issued due to the potential for cross-contamination of cheese contained in certain master packs by cheese potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes from our packaged cheese supplier," Dole said in a statement. "At this time, we are unaware of any specific illnesses associated with our products. or by other purchasers of their recalled cheese."

Recalled salad items were distributed in 25 states, including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

The recalled salads were sold under the brand names in bold:

Dole: Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch, Premium Kit Southwest Salad, Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit, Premium Kit Endless Summer, Supreme Kit Southwest Salad

Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch, Premium Kit Southwest Salad, Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit, Premium Kit Endless Summer, Supreme Kit Southwest Salad Marketside: Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch

Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch President’s Choice: Southwest Salad Kit

To view UPC numbers and best-buy dates for the products, check this link from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

No other Dole products are part of the recall.

Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recalls should be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.

For more information, including images of products that are part of both the Rizo-López Foods and Dole Fresh Vegetables recalls, see this page from the FDA.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.