'Deviant, Destructive': Man Gets Prison Time For Raping Child In Hudson Valley

Fairfield County resident Patrick Lynch of Bethel, age 44, was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Orange County Court to 18 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision.

According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, Lynch had previously admitted in court that he had engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old, including at least one act of sexual intercourse, oral sexual conduct, anal sexual conduct, or aggravated sexual conduct.

Lynch's sentence will run consecutive to a sentence imposed in Connecticut in relation to his guilty plea to a first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

In a statement, Hoovler condemned Lynch's actions.

"The defendant’s admitted conduct is deviant and destructive,” Hoovler said, adding, "The lengthy sentence imposed is appropriate because there is no adequate response to such behavior short of incarceration for the longest terms possible."

