Details Emerge On Ex-Cuomo, Hochul Aide Whose $3.5M NY Home Was Searched By FBI

According to a report by Politico, Linda Sun was terminated by the Department of Labor in 2023 for “misconduct.”

“Immediately upon discovering the evidence of misconduct, the administration referred the matter to law enforcement authorities,” a source told Politico.

The 40-year-old Sun's $3.5 million Manhasset home was searched by FBI agents Tuesday morning, July 23, according to The New York Times.

Sun was deputy superintendent for intergovernmental affairs and chief diversity officer under Cuomo before becoming deputy chief of staff in September 2021, weeks after Hochul became governor.

She served under Hochul until November 2022, when she left to become the labor department's deputy commissioner for strategic business development, a position she held until March 2023.

Sun's husband, Chris Hu, age 41, started a medical supplies company during the COVID-19 pandemic and runs a liquor store in Queens, according to The New York. Times.

