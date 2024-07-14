Here's What We Know About PA Man ID'd As Trump's Attempted Assassin: FBI

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 of Bethel Park, PA, was shot and killed by officials while still on the roof of a manufacturing plant about 130 yards, from the rally according to statements by officials.

Crooks had no criminal record, was a registered Republican, and previously donated to the liberal voter turnout group, Progressive Turnout Project, through ActBlue in January 2021, according to public records.

When he graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022 he received a $500 “star award” that year from the National Math and Science Initiative, as TribLive reported.

While Crooks was at BPHS, the school was featured in BlackRock ads. One video shows Crooks at the front table in the Honor's Economics class taught by head football coach Brain Delallo. School videos and photos of the graduation also show Crooks, with longer dirty blonde hair and glasses, which is closer to his appearance on July 13, 2024, according to witnesses of him climbing to the roof and as seen in this TMZ video.

A video allegedly of Crooks saying:

"My name is Thomas Mathew Crooks. I hate Republicans, I hate Trump, and guess what? You've got the wrong guy."

Has been rapidly shared across the internet, although this is unverified, and no motive has been determined by officials.

No official images of Thomas Matthew Crooks have been released by the FBI.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to submit photos or videos online at fbi.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

