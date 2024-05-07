Police ID Man Whose Body Washed Ashore On Hudson River Shoreline

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, the body of Nicholas Faust, age 43, formerly a resident of both Ulster County (Marlborough) and Northern Westchester (Peekskill), has been identified as the body found on the Poughkeepsie shoreline on Saturday, May 4.

The investigation has determined that there was no evidence of foul play, Hicks said.

Friends last saw Faust in the Mill Street area of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, March 24, 2024, around 2:00 a.m.

Earlier report: New York State Police are working to identify a body that washed ashore in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.

The incident occurred in Dutchess County on Saturday, May 4, near the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, the department is awaiting identification from the state Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.