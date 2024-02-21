Dead Beat Parents Charged In Region For Not Paying Thousands In Child Support

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the following individuals on Family Court warrants for child support violations:

Melissa A. Lynch, age 36, of Swan Lake, was charged on Thursday, Feb. 15 for not paying $2,500 in child support. Lynch ran from deputies to avoid apprehension and was caught a short time later, said Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Eric Chaboty. Lynch was sent to the Sullivan County Jail pending future court appearances

Kenneth L. Sanders, age 52, of Monticello was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 20 when he appeared at Family Court for not paying $7,874.95 in child support, Chaboty said. He was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail for six months.

Zachary Mapes, age 24, of Monticello was charged on Tuesday, Feb. 20 after voluntarily surrendering at the Sheriff’s Office for not paying $8,092.64 in child support, Chaboty said. He was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail for 30 days. He also has an Ulster County warrant for similar charges pending when he is released.

