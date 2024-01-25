ID Released For 25-Year-Old NY Woman Who Died After Eating Mislabeled Cookie Sold In CT

The legal representatives of Órla Baxendale, age 25, of New York City, said the "talented" dancer died on Thursday, Jan. 11 from anaphylactic shock resulting from a severe allergic reaction.

In a statement, the law firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf said Órla’s passing stemmed from an unfortunate incident involving the consumption of a cookie manufactured by Cookies United in Suffolk County in Islip, New York, and sold by Stew Leonard’s, which contained undisclosed peanuts.

This tragic oversight has led to the recall of the Vanilla Florentine Cookies from Stew Leonard’s stores in Fairfield County in Danbury and Hartford County in Newington, for the period of Nov. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 31, the statement said.

Born in East Lancashire, UK, Órla moved to New York to pursue a career as a dancer. Her sudden loss is not only a personal tragedy for her family and friends but also a significant loss to the artistic community, the statement continued.

Though labeled with Stew Leonard’s name, the cookies were manufactured at Cookies United, said the Connecticut State Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division (DCP).

DCP has initiated a recall, and Stew Leonards said the cookies should be returned to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Following Baxendale's death, both companies have been battling with each other about who is responsible.

Leonard's, where the package was labeled, said they were never notified that peanuts were in the ingredients while Cookies United says the grocery store chain was notified.

"We stand with Órla’s family in this difficult time and extend our deepest condolences," the law firm said. "They have been overwhelmed and comforted by the outpouring of love, support, and tributes from around the world. Órla’s vibrant spirit and her relentless pursuit of excellence in her art have left an indelible mark on all who knew her."

