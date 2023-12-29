Damp, Dreary Stretch Will Be Followed By Big Change In Time For New Year's Eve: 5-Day Forecast

"The conditions for much of the nation are about as good as can be expected for the end of December and early January," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty. "It really is going to be two thumbs up -- great for most places considering how nasty it could be this time of the year."

Friday, Dec. 29 has started with areas of fog on what will be yet another overcast day, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will once again be above the seasonable high, climbing into the low 50s.

Overall, it should be mainly dry, but there could be a spotty shower or even brief light rainfall, especially in the late morning through the early afternoon.

Conditions will gradually become drier and cooler weather as the weekend arrives.

Saturday, Dec. 30 will be cloudy with possible peeks of sun and a high temperature generally in the low to mid-40s.

It will finally brighten up on New Year's Eve with mostly sunny skies and brisk conditions with a high temperature in the low 40s.

For the dropping of the ball down the flagpole at Times Square starting right at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, look for mainly clear skies with a temperature right around the freezing mark as the ball completes its descent at midnight on Monday, Jan. 1.

New Year's Day will be chilly with a high temperature of around 40 degrees and partly sunny skies.

Dry conditions will conditions on Tuesday, Jan. 2 with mainly clear skies and a high temperature in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.